Economy Chief :Türkiye set to enter top 10 in global defense exports

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek announced that Türkiye is on track to rank among the top 10 countries in defense industry exports this year, with ongoing projects valued at over $100 billion.

Published September 17,2025
Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek made key statements on the economic agenda, noting global inflation is continuing to decline, but the slowdown in global trade is a negative trend. "The world population is aging — this should be turned into an advantage," he said.

Şimşek emphasized Türkiye's strong position in the defense industry:


"Türkiye has a major advantage in the defense sector.

There are currently nearly 1,400 ongoing projects, valued at over $100 billion.

This year, Türkiye is very likely to rank in the top 10 for defense industry exports.

With global defense spending expected to reach $6 trillion, Türkiye is one of the most prepared and heavily investing countries in this field."