Türkiye launches call to develop indigenous nuclear reactor

Türkiye has officially launched a "Call for the Development of an Indigenous Nuclear Reactor," according to a statement by Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır on Sunday.

In a post on his social media account, Minister Kacır emphasized that Türkiye is seeking to meet its growing high-energy demand—from AI and defense to chemicals and steel—through local, carbon-free, and uninterrupted energy solutions, in line with the National Technology Initiative.

"With the Indigenous Nuclear Reactor Call we have initiated, we aim to develop advanced technology reactors that will strengthen our energy security, reduce foreign dependency, and support our net-zero emissions target," Kacır said.

The reactors will be developed using local industrial capabilities, in cooperation with institutions like TENMAK (Nuclear Energy and Advanced Technologies Research Institute), TÜBİTAK institutes, and universities.

He underlined: