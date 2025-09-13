Europe is becoming dependent on the Turkish defense industry

Greece-based news outlet Sportime published a striking article titled, "Europe Opens the Door to Türkiye, Drone and Missile Threats for the Aegean and Greece."

The report stated that the EU is turning to Türkiye for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and air defense systems, while Greece is concerned about its rival gaining strength within Europe's security framework.

Sportime emphasized Europe's need for Türkiye, writing: "Europe is experiencing a period of distrust reminiscent of the Cold War's toughest moments. The war in Ukraine, dependence on Moscow for energy, and successive waves of migration have exposed the Union's strategic vulnerabilities. The lack of sufficient ammunition and air defense system stocks is forcing Brussels to seek new partners."

The Greek outlet noted that Türkiye stands out as a country capable of providing the required technology and production capacity.

Referring to Türkiye's growing influence, Sportime added: "Baykar's UAVs, missiles, and new air defense systems demonstrate Ankara's regional power. Collaboration with Italy's Leonardo shows that Ankara aims to enter the European security ecosystem despite tensions with member states such as Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration."

"TÜRKİYE'S RISE IS A RISK FOR EUROPE"

However, the Greek news outlet also highlighted some risks this development poses for Europe and Greece.

Sportime conveyed Greece's concern: "As Europe tries to build strategic autonomy, it faces the danger of becoming dependent on Türkiye's defense industry in critical areas. For Greece, this means its traditional rival is institutionally strengthening within the European security architecture. The 800-billion-euro REARM EUROPE program could ultimately finance projects that turn into threats in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean."