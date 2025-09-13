Erdoğan takes a test drive in the new TOGG TF10

Members of the TOGG Board of Directors delivered the car to President Erdoğan at his Working Office in Dolmabahçe.

During the test drive, Erdoğan explored the features of the blue TOGG T10F with the Presidential emblem on its license plate.

Following the test drive, the car was officially presented to President Erdoğan by Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır and TOGG Board Chairman Fuat Tosyalı.

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also attended the first delivery ceremony of the TOGG T10F.