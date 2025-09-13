Erdoğan congratulates national team on EuroBasket final

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the national men's basketball team on Friday for advancing to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate our National Men's Basketball Team for defeating Greece in the semifinals with an outstanding performance and securing a place in the final," he wrote on the Turkish social media platform, NSocial. "May God guide you in the final, and may your efforts be crowned with the championship."

Türkiye cruised to an easy 94-68 win against Greece in the Latvian capital of Riga to secure a place in the final on Sunday.





