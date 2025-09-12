Erdoğan: Exhibition reflects Istanbul’s history, culture

Speaking at the event held at the Lütfi Kırdar Congress and Exhibition Center, Erdoğan began by thanking the intellectuals, cultural figures, and artists who honored the exhibition, calling it a meaningful gathering where the magnificence of society is reflected on the canvases.

President Erdoğan congratulated painters Mustafa Sekban, Faruk Cimok, Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award recipient Selahattin Kara, and Enver Fazlı, who enriched the exhibition with their valuable works.

He also commemorated the late master Ayhan Türker, who passed away three years ago and entrusted his paintings to the exhibition, saying: "May God bless his soul and grant him paradise."

"ISTANBUL'S HISTORY AND CULTURAL FABRIC REFLECTED ON THE CANVASES"

Erdoğan stated that the exhibition brought together Istanbul's unique beauty and rich heritage, adding: "From Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque to Emirgan, from Maiden's Tower to the hills of Beylerbeyi, from Çınaraltı to Mihrabad, from Eyüp Sultan to Üsküdar, this exhibition reflects the city's and people's landscapes, as well as the historical, cultural, and architectural fabric of Dersaadet, onto the canvases. I wish it brings goodness to all of us."

Quoting Ottoman diplomat and poet Koca Ragıp Pasha's verse "If the purpose is achieved, a striking line is enough," Erdoğan said he regarded each work in the exhibition as one of the most beautiful verses of Istanbul, resembling a harmonious poem.

He noted that art lovers in Istanbul would be able to visit the exhibition until September 16 and expressed his belief that Istanbul lovers from other provinces would also come to witness this artistic feast in person. Erdoğan concluded by inviting everyone who loves art and Istanbul to visit the exhibition.