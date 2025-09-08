Erdoğan sets “family and green homeland” as 2025-26 education themes

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, "The main theme of educational activities has been set as family and green homeland. Every child is a sapling; the first lesson will be under the heading 'green homeland,' with activities organized in schools."

Starting his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2025-2026 academic year at Mümtaz Turhan Social Sciences High School by warmly greeting the Ministry of Education staff, teachers, students, and families, Erdoğan wished the new school year to be auspicious.

Erdoğan said:

"I wish our new academic year to be fruitful and blessed for all students, teachers, parents, administrators, and every member of our education system. Last week, the school bell rang for preschool and first graders for orientation, and today we begin the first day of the semester in all 81 provinces and 922 districts together.

I believe all our children had a productive summer break and I send my best regards to each one of them. I wish success to all children, the flagbearers of Türkiye's century. I thank parents who raise these children, and all teachers who educate, prepare, and transform their talents into gems, on behalf of myself and my nation."

"EDUCATION WILL DIRECTLY INVOLVE FAMILIES"

"This year, the two main themes of our educational activities are family and green homeland. Every child is a sapling; the first lesson is 'green homeland.' Many activities will be held during the first week at schools. Also, for ten months, education under the themes 'Green Homeland My School' and 'Solution for the Future' will directly involve families. I congratulate both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry for this climate, environment, and family-oriented schedule."

He emphasized the dedication of teachers:

"Our education army's pioneer actors, our teachers, serve with great dedication across our homeland. They regard their students as their own children and approach them with love, mercy, and compassion. They deserve all praise and recognition. The children nurtured by their skilled hands are the strongest guarantee of our bright future. Each teacher and administrator working with this awareness is a pride of our nation."

He recalled a late teacher:

"At this school, Prof. Dr. Mümtaz Turhan Social Sciences High School, our late teacher Sibel Turan devoted herself to her school and students. Sadly, she passed away in an accident while preparing a conference. I pray for mercy on her soul and offer condolences to her family, students, and colleagues. I also remember with gratitude all our education martyrs and my own teachers."

"WITH OUR NEW EDUCATION MODEL, WE ARE BUILDING A CIVILIZATION"

The late Nurettin Topçu said 65 years ago: "Education creates the spirit of the nation. The decline of education brings the fall of national consciousness." Erdoğan said their education vision reflects their understanding of nationhood and aims to build generations that will shape the Türkiye Century. "With our new education model, we are not just raising individuals but building a civilization."

"OUR GOVERNMENTS' BIGGEST INVESTMENT IS IN EDUCATION, THEREFORE IN PEOPLE"

"We are implementing a 21st-century program based on democratization, equal opportunity, inclusivity, and active participation. Our curriculum meets all modern needs, is skill-based, and integrates national and spiritual values. We support curriculum changes with improvements in teachers' rights and working conditions, and strengthen physical and technical facilities of schools."

"WE ENDED UNFAIR PRACTICES AND COEFFICIENT OPPRESSION"

"In 2002, education budget was 10.44 billion lira; in 2025 it is 2.186 trillion lira. We appointed over 821,000 teachers, strengthening the education force. We removed restrictions that crippled the system and restored equal opportunities. Through investments, reforms, and services, we opened the path for generations who will build Türkiye's future."

"THE ROAD TO SUCCESS HAS ALWAYS BEEN THE SAME"

"Technology advances fast; learning methods and ways to access knowledge are diversifying. We adapt and often lead with our Türkiye Century Education Model. But success has always required disciplined work, learning, and perseverance, no matter the conditions or tech progress."

"CURIOSITY AND ENTHUSIASM ARE ESSENTIAL"

"Curiosity is the key to knowledge. Encouraging children's curiosity and desire to discover fuels learning. We must support inquisitive, questioning, researching, and dreaming generations. New inventions from youth are praiseworthy, not to be criticized."

He reminded young people to follow four principles: "Read, think, apply, conclude." Erdoğan expressed confidence that young people will achieve great things for the country and humanity.

"YOU WILL REALIZE THE TURKIYE CENTURY"

"My dear children, you are the future of this country. You will lead Türkiye tomorrow and lay the foundations for a great and strong nation. You will serve in many fields with passion — sports, arts, politics, science, business, and education. Your achievements will be a source of pride for all of us."

"We will support you with all our resources. I trust you will work confidently and proudly, aware of your great heritage. Whatever the conditions, never lose your ideals for yourselves, your country, and humanity. Remember our brothers and sisters in Gaza and occupied Palestine, whose schools have been bombed and teachers and friends killed. Aim not just for tomorrow, but beyond. I wish success to all of you for the 2025-2026 school year."