Armed attack on police station kills 2 officers in western Türkiye

An armed attack which targeted a police station in Türkiye's western İzmir province on Monday killed two police officers and injured 2 others, officials said.

The 16-year-old suspect opened fire with a rifle on the Salih İşgören police station in İzmir's Balçova district.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Interior Ministry Ali Yerlikaya said the suspect was held.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç also said on NSosyal that a judicial investigation into the attack had been launched by the İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Speaking to reporters on the incident, İzmir's governor, Süleyman Elban, said the injured officers were taken to the hospital, adding that the assailant was injured and captured.

"We are investigating the incident from multiple perspectives," he said, adding that the suspected perpetrator had no criminal record or prior arrests before the attack.



























