Five Turkish firms rank in global defense top 100

Five Turkish companies have been included in the 2024 Defense News Top 100, considered the world's most prestigious defense industry list.

Based on 2023 defense revenues, ASELSAN ranked highest among them at 43rd with $3.54 billion, followed by TUSAŞ (TAI) at 47th, Roketsan at 71st, ASFAT at 78th, and MKE at 80th.

ASFAT showed the most notable progress, climbing 16 positions compared to last year. All Turkish companies from the previous year retained or improved their rankings.

In the Top 10, six companies are from the United States, two from China, and one each from the United Kingdom and France. Lockheed Martin maintained its top spot with $68.39 billion in defense revenue, followed by RTX and China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation.

Northrop Grumman ranked 4th, General Dynamics 5th, BAE Systems 6th, Boeing 7th, China State Shipbuilding Corporation 8th, L3Harris Technologies 9th, and Thales 10th.

The list featured 48 companies from the US, 6 from the UK, 5 each from Türkiye, France, and China, 4 from Germany, and 3 each from South Korea and Israel.