Turkish president to attend SCO summit in China

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published August 29,2025
At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Tianjin on Aug. 31-Sept. 1 to attend the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as a guest of honor.

On Sept. 1, President Erdoğan will address the summit session to be held in an expanded format, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran shared in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Friday.

During the visit, Erdoğan will also hold bilateral talks with his host counterpart Xi Jinping, and other participating leaders.