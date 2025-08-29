Turkish president to attend SCO summit in China

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Tianjin on Aug. 31-Sept. 1 to attend the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as a guest of honor.

On Sept. 1, President Erdoğan will address the summit session to be held in an expanded format, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran shared in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Friday.

During the visit, Erdoğan will also hold bilateral talks with his host counterpart Xi Jinping, and other participating leaders.