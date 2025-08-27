Uzbek ambassador highlights growing momentum in Türkiye-Uzbekistan trade

Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Ankara Ilham Haydarov highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral trade between Türkiye and Uzbekistan, pledging to work toward a $5 billion trade volume target during his tenure.

"Our trade volume has surpassed $3 billion, but this figure does not yet reflect the full potential of our two countries," Haydarov told Anadolu. "We will mobilize all efforts to reach the $5 billion target."

Türkiye remains a key economic partner, accounting for 7% of Uzbekistan's foreign direct investment last year.

The number of Turkish-capital companies operating in the country has also seen a steady rise, from around 1,800 at the beginning of the year to 2,006 today, Haydarov said, pointing out that continued promotion and incentives would help this figure grow even further.

He is no stranger to Türkiye, Haydarov added, recalling his previous professional engagements with Turkish stakeholders, especially during his time as a director in Uzbekistan's textile sector.

"In those years, we attracted many Turkish partners and experts to help develop the textile industry in our country. I also maintained close contact with numerous Turkish investors and producers," he said.

Haydarov emphasized that his tenure as ambassador began during a period of high-level mutual visits and added that he has placed particular importance on establishing direct contact with Turkish ministers and heads of institutions, especially those engaged in joint bilateral projects.

He also noted ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation in education.

"I pledged to visit all 81 provinces of Türkiye during my time here, to discover their economic potential, history, and cultural richness, and to take all necessary steps toward establishing mutually beneficial trade relations with regions in Uzbekistan," the ambassador said, adding that these provincial visits have already begun.

He said special events dedicated to Uzbekistan will be organized during international gastronomy festivals in Konya and Gaziantep in September, including an "Uzbek Pilaf Competition" featuring chefs invited from Samarkand.

Highlighting his engagements with several Turkish think tank leaders, he noted that fostering cooperation between Uzbek and Turkish think tanks would remain a priority in the future.

200,000 TURKISH TOURISTS EXPECTED TO VISIT BY YEAR-END

Haydarov praised the growing tourism ties between Türkiye and Uzbekistan, noting visa-free travel and increased air connectivity as key drivers of the surge in visitor numbers.

"Since the removal of visa requirements in 2018, we've seen remarkable results," he said. "There are now over 90 weekly flights between our cities. In 2023, 106,000 tourists from Türkiye visited Uzbekistan. That number has already surpassed 150,000 in 2024, and we aim to reach 200,000 by year-end."

The envoy underscored the importance of the Uzbekistan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in guiding bilateral relations across all sectors. The last meeting was held in Ankara on June 6, 2024, with the next scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan, he said.

Emphasizing the symbolic importance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visits to Uzbekistan, Haydarov referred to them as a reflection of the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and fraternal ties between the two nations.

He announced that a number of upcoming meetings, including the Uzbekistan-Türkiye Strategic Planning Group and other high-level formats, would be held in Ankara. "This level of dialogue exists only with Türkiye, which clearly reflects the strength of our partnership," he said, inviting Turkish citizens to visit Uzbekistan.

"It is a great honor for me to give an interview to Anadolu, Türkiye's most established news outlet, on the eve of the 34th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence, which is the most cherished holiday for us," Haydarov said.

He added that Türkiye played a unique role in gaining international recognition for Uzbekistan's independence, being the first country to do so.



