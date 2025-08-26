Quickest way to end suffering in Gaza is reaching conclusion in talks: Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Monday that the quickest way to end the suffering in Gaza is to reach a conclusion in the ongoing negotiation processes.

"We are at a point where humanity has completely failed the test on the Palestinian issue, on the Gaza issue. All foreign ministers are aware of this; we've reached the end of our path by using the tools of diplomacy.

"From now on, different actions and measures must be taken, and the international community must react more strongly because the system is completely bankrupt when it comes to Palestine and Gaza," Fidan said after chairing an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Fidan attended the meeting as Türkiye currently holds the rotating presidency of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The statements made by the participants in the closed session as well as the issues discussed later in bilateral meetings are important steps in further advancing the resolve, consensus and unity of forces among Islamic countries in resolving the Gaza and Palestine issues, he added.

"As we near the (UN) General Assembly week, it was important for us that Islamic countries take a position on the Palestinian issue with one voice, one mind, and one fist, explain the nuances of their opinions, form a unified view, and present new proposals to the international community as the bearers of this cause," Fidan noted.

A resolution that was discussed in great detail has been adopted by all countries during a closed session, he said.

"When we look at (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's current policies, we see that he has no interest in any agreement. He has a strategy based entirely on stalling and advancing his military agenda and policies," Fidan stressed.

Noting that the vast majority of the Islamic world has no relations with Israel, he highlighted that such an equation, while having immense significance for Islamic societies, falls short of creating a practical impact.

"Therefore, it is actually the countries that support Israel more — commercially, politically and militarily — that need to take a stance against it. In practice, that would serve as a stronger braking mechanism on Israel.

"Accordingly, what we are keeping on the agenda is not relations (or lack thereof) with Israel itself, but rather developing a strategy by using relations with the countries that support Israel and exerting pressure through that," Fidan underscored.

USE OF RELATIONS TO RESTRAIN ISRAEL AT SOME POINT 'ESSENTIAL'



Fidan noted that many of the 57 countries at the table have strong economic, political and security relations with the West, including the US, saying: "It is essential that these relations are used to restrain Israel at some point."

"There are various ideas on this point. We have discussed them among ourselves."

Referring to the diplomatic efforts, including by Türkiye, Fidan said it is particularly significant that these efforts dominated and guided the rhetoric regarding the process of recognizing the state of Palestine in the international arena.

"When this war began on October 7th (2023), we said that as long as the occupation of Palestine continues, as long as Israeli oppression continues, as long as Palestinians do not have a dignified, unified and sovereign state, it will neither be the first nor the last war in the Middle East between Palestinians and Israelis.

"In fact, there is a risk that this war will spread. Thereby, while concentrating on stopping the war in Gaza, we immediately brought forward a serious initiative to bring the two-state solution proposal off the shelf and into reality," he said.

"Now, this strategy we have put forward has been largely determined and adopted by other countries as well because it is a permanent solution," Fidan added, stressing that while trying to resolve the existing crisis in Gaza, a permanent solution must also be implemented.

This was actually a method that the international community, especially the West, initially resisted a little, but later, seeing no other way, accepted, "and we have now reached that point," he underscored.

Emphasizing that while the international community is making progress under the leadership of the OIC, Fidan said Israel is making other calculations and taking steps to kill the idea of a two-state solution.

"Many countries in the West are taking steps to recognize Palestine, motivated by public pressure from their own societies," he said, adding that no one wants to be a part of this genocide.

BILATERAL MEETINGS ON SIDELINES OF MEETING



Referring to the bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the meeting, Fidan said that they have important agendas with Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Iran and Africa.

He said that Gambia is a country in which Türkiye has invested intensely in military, economic and technical cooperation since the early 1990s.

Fidan noted that Ankara also has good relations with Djibouti.

Touching also on talks on Iran's nuclear program, Fidan noted his recent talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying: "We discussed this issue as well. We had the opportunity to discuss his new agenda in light of some comments from there."

"We delved into certain details of the fight against terrorism, stressing also that there are important issues related to bilateral cooperation with Iraq initiated during the term of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

In this regard, there is a dynamic agenda including projects put forward by businesspeople on many issues, including cooperation in the field of water, the development path, counterterrorism and energy cooperation, Fidan emphasized.

He also highlighted that potential aid and agreements for Gaza as well as many global issues were discussed with Egypt

Noting that he has frequent contacts with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Fidan said: "We have reaffirmed our commitment to Syria's territorial integrity, sovereignty and security."

"We also said this immediately after December 8th. An era has ended in Syria, another has begun, but no easier one has begun."

"The challenge is much greater. The problem areas have become much more obvious, and a clearer era has begun. Türkiye's responsibility here is immense."

Emphasizing the need to collaborate with regional countries on numerous issues, particularly to protect Syria's territorial integrity against Israeli attacks, he said there are various groups within the country that might serve the goals and objectives of certain international actors.

Fidan emphasized the need for effective management of these groups, noting that Syria also needs significant investment, the development of public capacity and the development of infrastructure.

Highlighting that while these issues will take time, he said the crucial factor is establishing the political and security environment in which they can be implemented.

"When the political and security environment is not established, when hesitations arise, when problems arise, progress in the other areas I have mentioned does not occur.

"Therefore, we are well aware of this. We have discussed with regional countries how we are taking these steps," he added.