New floating platform to boost Black Sea gas output fourfold by 2028

The construction of a new Floating Production Unit (FPU) to support natural gas production in the Black Sea is progressing rapidly. With this platform, production at the Sakarya Gas Field is set to reach 40 million cubic meters per day.

According to a written statement by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, a significant step has been taken to advance the Sakarya Gas Field development to Phase 3.

An agreement was reached with a China-based company for the supply of a new ship-shaped FPU to support production in the Black Sea. Under the contract, which includes engineering, procurement, manufacturing, installation, and commissioning, construction of the platform has begun in China.

Similar to the Osman Gazi Floating Production Unit, the new platform will be 273 meters long, 54 meters wide, and 26 meters deep.

It will be anchored 180 kilometers offshore in an area with a sea depth of around 2,200 meters, using 20 mooring lines in four groups. The platform will remain fixed in place and provide accommodation for 150 personnel.

The platform will handle raw natural gas production directly at the site, performing operations such as well control, water separation, drying, compression, and measurement. The processed gas will then be transferred to land via an undersea pipeline and fed directly into the national transmission network.

The platform's daily gas production capacity will be 25 million cubic meters. In the first phase, 20 million cubic meters of gas is planned to be produced from a total of 27 deep-sea wells.

GAS PRODUCTION TO QUADRUPLE BY 2028

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated that the new floating production platform will increase the Black Sea's daily natural gas output to 40 million cubic meters.

Bayraktar noted that the Sakarya Gas Field currently produces 9.5 million cubic meters daily and emphasized that the Osman Gazi Floating Production Platform, expected to be operational by mid-2026, will raise production to 20 million cubic meters per day.

