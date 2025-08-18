Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan joins Turkish social media platform NSosyal

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has joined the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, where he made his first post on Monday.

Fidan's first post on NSosyal featured the inaugural message by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan from earlier in the day.

Erdoğan's post, tagged "We are starting," also included the Turkish flag, globe, and rocket emojis.

Nsosyal has already surpassed 1 million users, Selçuk Bayraktar, chair of the TEKNOFEST Executive Board and the Board of Trustees of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation, announced on his account.