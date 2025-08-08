Turkish FM to visit Egypt for high-level talks on Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit Egypt on Saturday for a series of diplomatic meetings, addressing the Israeli war on Gaza, regional issues, and bilateral cooperation, according to diplomatic sources.

The information obtained from sources at the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that during the visit, Fidan is expected to be received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The agenda includes discussions on bilateral relations as well as key regional developments.

Talks will cover concrete steps to further enhance the multidimensional cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt.

The visit will also address the latest developments in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.

Efforts to end the genocide in Gaza and to ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid deliveries to the region will be a central focus of the meetings.

The minister is expected to emphasize that Israel's recent actions aiming to annex Gaza and undermine the two-state solution represent the biggest obstacle to regional peace and stability.

The outcomes of the International Conference on Palestine, held in New York on July 28-30 with Türkiye's participation, will also be reviewed.

Additionally, Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty will discuss regional challenges and opportunities for both countries' joint contributions to stability across North and East Africa and the Sahel region, with a focus on Libya, Sudan, and Somalia.

Fidan last met with Abdelatty during the 51st session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Istanbul on June 20-21.

His most recent visit to Cairo was on March 23 to attend a meeting of the OIC-Arab League Gaza Contact Group.

On Feb. 4, Foreign Minister Abdelatty also paid a visit to Türkiye.





