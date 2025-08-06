Senegalese premier due in Türkiye for official visit

The Senegalese premier is due in Türkiye on Wednesday for an official visit at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the country's communications director.

Ousmane Sonko's visit to Ankara will last through next Monday, Burhanettin Duran said on X.

"All aspects of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Senegal will be reviewed, and steps to further deepen the cooperation at the strategic partnership level will be discussed during talks set for Thursday, Aug. 7," said Duran.

"The talks will also include an exchange of views on regional and international issues," he added.

Duran also said that during the visit, agreements between the two countries are expected to be signed in a range of areas.

Relations between Türkiye and the West African country have gained momentum in recent years, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

In 2018, Erdogan paid an official visit to Senegal, accompanied by several Cabinet ministers, and Senegal's then-President Macky Sall visited Istanbul for the opening of Camlica Mosque in 2019.

Erdogan paid another official visit to Senegal in 2020, which included a business forum.

Private sector representatives annually hold business forums in Senegal.





