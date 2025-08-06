President Erdoğan says Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries

Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries, both on land and underwater, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday at the International Archaeology Symposium in Ankara.

Since 2002, Erdoğan said, the country has secured the return of 13,291 historical artifacts to their homeland.

"Our experts will first explore every inch of our country, then every place the Turk has ever set foot, meticulously recording our cultural heritage," he added.

The symposium, held at the presidential complex, brings together more than 250 scholars, including 29 international experts. Among them, 33 academics-17 from abroad-are scheduled to present research. Excavation directors from across Türkiye will also convene for the event.

As part of the symposium, the "Golden Age of Archaeology" exhibition opened to the public, featuring 485 artifacts from various ancient cities displayed for the first time. A highlight of the exhibit is the bronze statue of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, which was returned to Türkiye after 65 years.

"Each layer of these lands reveals ancient history, shaped by intertwined beliefs, cultures, languages, and colors—forming the collective memory of humanity in Anatolia," Erdoğan said.

He said that with nearly 800 field studies conducted annually, the academics have brought activities in this area to a highly significant level in terms of both scope and content.

For over a thousand years, the Turkish president said, Anatolia has been a homeland safeguarded by identity and culture, gradually flourishing and being adorned with the finest examples of Turkish-Islamic civilization, transforming it into a living open-air museum that reflects the full arc of human history.

The number of excavation directorates in Türkiye has increased from 151 to over 250 in the past seven years, the Turkish president said, adding: "In 2024 alone, we provided significant employment support to archaeological activities with over 2,000 experts and more than 3,000 workers involved in excavation projects."

Erdoğan also announced the launch of the National Inventory Project for Turkish-Islamic Era Tombstones and Inscriptions this month, saying tombstones and inscriptions from this period across Anatolia are being identified, documented, and compiled into a national database.

He said are they making dedicated efforts to restore cultural heritage both within the broader cultural sphere and across the world, while also waging a determined fight to reclaim artifacts smuggled out of Türkiye.

"Since 2002, we have ensured the return of exactly 13,291 historical artifacts to the homeland. The latest is the bronze statue of Marcus Aurelius, smuggled out 65 years ago, now on display for visitors," he said.

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who also attended the event, said: "When you stand next to the Marcus Aurelius ... you will not only be seeing an archaeological artifact, but also a symbol of the return of a heritage belonging to these lands after a long absence — a success that reflects our state's determination to protect its cultural legacy."



