Turkish President Erdoğan welcomes Kazakh counterpart

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday officially welcomed his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan and Tokayev proceeded to a bilateral meeting, and afterwards will co-chair the fifth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Council.

Also attending the welcoming ceremony were Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Agriculture and Forestry İbrahim Yumaklı, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Following the meeting, the two presidents will attend a signing ceremony for agreements and hold a joint news conference.

Erdoğan will later host an official dinner in Tokayev's honor and present him with the State Order of the Republic of Türkiye.