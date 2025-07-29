Global community must act against 'genocide in making' in Gaza: Turkish parliament speaker

Türkiye's parliament speaker on Tuesday urged the international community to unite against what he described as "a genocide in the making" in Gaza, calling it a universal test of moral responsibility and global justice.

"It is a moral obligation for all of us to act collectively against a genocide in the making," Numan Kurtulmuş said in Geneva, addressing the 6th World Conference of Parliament Speakers.

He stressed that the crisis in Palestine is not only a regional or religious concern. "What is happening in Palestine right now is a universal issue of justice that concerns not only the Palestinian people, not only the Arabs, not only the Muslim countries, but all of humanity," he said.

Kurtulmuş said that with this understanding, a Group of Parliaments in Support of Palestine has been created by several national assemblies to show solidarity with Palestinians and promote a political resolution to the conflict.

"Apart from the urgent need to put an end to the unfolding genocidal campaign in the occupied Palestinian territories and to bring perpetrators to justice, we are of the view that the two-state solution is the only path to establishing a just and lasting peace in the region," he said.

Quoting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he added: "Statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a reward."

Kurtulmuş also called for deeper reforms in global governance, saying the current system is failing under the weight of compounding crises. "We must build an international order where right, not might, prevails," he said, warning that indifference to injustice anywhere threatens peace everywhere.

He invited all parliaments "to join our group with the only condition that they embrace the vision of a two-state solution to make our voices heard more powerfully and effectively."

He recounted how the current international system was built on the promise of "never again," referring to the Nazi Holocaust of 6 million Jews and others during World War II.

"However, our world remains a theatre of conflict," he lamented.