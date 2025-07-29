Gaza shows scenes 'worse than Nazi camps': Turkish President Erdoğan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday drew attention to the starvation in blockaded Gaza, which has been under Israel's relentless attacks for 22 months now, saying that Gaza shows scenes "worse than Nazi camps" with people being starved and deprived of water before the world's eyes.

"The terrorist state of Israel has been committing genocide against our brothers in Gaza, brutally massacring them for 22 months in a 360 km² area," said Erdoğan during a news conference with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in Ankara.

"Israel's use of hunger as a weapon against Palestinians is the clearest indication that they have no humanity," he added.

On the ties between Türkiye and Kazakhstan, Erdoğan said that projects that will take the Turkish-Kazakh military and defense industry cooperation to the next level were discussed with Tokayev during their meeting.

"In a joint declaration with President Tokayev, we underlined respect for Turkish Cypriots' equal and inherent rights,' Erdoğan added.