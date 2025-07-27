Türkiye battles dozens of wildfires in single day as evacuations widen

Türkiye is battling multiple wildfires across the country with more than 5,000 personnel, over 100 aircraft, and thousands of ground vehicles deployed to contain the blazes, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Sunday.

The General Directorate of Forestry, supported by all relevant institutions under the Türkiye Disaster Response Plan, is leading firefighting operations both by air and land in high-risk provinces, including Karabük, Bursa, Antalya, Mersin, Ankara, and Kahramanmaraş.

"Yesterday, we fought 84 fires across the country—36 in forested areas and 48 in non-forest areas," Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said. He warned that wildfire risks remain elevated across the country.

"We are going through high-risk days when it comes to forest fires. Not only we, but also our citizens must remain on high alert until October 2025," he said.

Yumaklı noted that Türkiye's southern Marmara, northern Aegean, western Black Sea, and interior Aegean regions are currently under critical risk. "We've positioned our resources accordingly," he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also emphasized the country's round-the-clock mobilization in the fight against wildfires, stressing that Türkiye remains on high alert to protect its "Green Homeland."

In a statement shared on X, Erdoğan said the nation is waging a comprehensive battle against wildfires both from the air and on the ground.

"We are maintaining constant vigilance with 27 aircraft, 105 helicopters, nearly 6,000 ground vehicles, 25,000 heroic forestry personnel, and 132,000 volunteers," he noted.

Since the beginning of summer, 3,062 wildfires have been fully extinguished, the president said, expressing hope for good news soon from ongoing firefighting efforts in several regions of the country.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our brave personnel who put their hearts into this struggle and work tirelessly on the front lines," he said.

"May God grant success to these heroes. I also pray for the souls of all our brothers and sisters who lost their lives while fighting these fires. May they rest in peace."

MAJOR WILDFIRES UNDER CONTROL



Between July 20 and 26, fires in 10 provinces forced the precautionary evacuation of 53 residential areas. Residents have since been allowed to return.

In its latest update, AFAD said 8,269 livestock animals—both small and large—were relocated from at-risk areas in Afyonkarahisar, Bilecik, Eskişehir, Antalya, Uşak, Sakarya, and Karabük.

Damage assessments were conducted in Karabük, Sakarya, Bilecik, Antalya, Mersin, Uşak, and Kahramanmaraş, covering 56 homes, four barns, nine haylofts, and 10 storage units. Authorities said support has been extended to affected households.

Minister Yumaklı confirmed that major wildfires in Silifke (Mersin), Serik (Antalya), and the Uşak-Sivaslı region have been brought under control, while cooling operations continue in Gazipaşa, Antalya.

In Bursa, the fire in Yakuplar village is largely contained. However, active blazes remain in Bursa's Kestel district and Karabük's Safranbolu district, where steep terrain and unfavorable weather are complicating efforts.

Nearly 2,000 personnel, six aircraft, and four helicopters are involved in the Kestel response. Another 1,386 personnel, three planes, and 16 helicopters are operating in Safranbolu.

In total, 928 homes and 1,839 people across 57 neighborhoods have been evacuated in Karabük. In Kahramanmaraş's 12 Şubat district, the fire has spread into rocky terrain, with efforts still underway.