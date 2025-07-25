Türkiye: Two products receive EU geographical indication

Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır shared news about international geographical indication registrations on his social media account.

Kacır announced that the 37th registered geographical product in the EU is "Muş olive oil," and the 38th is "Kırkağaç melon."

"WE WILL CONTINUE TO GLOBALIZE OUR GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATION PRODUCTS AS BRANDS"



"Mut olive oil and Kırkağaç melon became our 37th and 38th products registered as geographical indications in the European Union. The abundance of Anatolia and our unique flavors are now officially registered in Europe. This achievement is the labor of our producers, the value of our land, and the heritage of our civilization. We are determined to continue branding our geographical indication products on a global scale. I sincerely congratulate everyone involved, especially our producers."