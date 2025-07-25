Turkish UAV BULUT to play key role in swarm drone operations

Turkish defense and software company Havelsan unveiled its latest unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), BULUT, which is expected to play a key role in swarm drone operations, a company official told Anadolu.

Speaking to Anadolu at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025, Havelsan's Product Development Director Veysel Ataoglu said the drone was designed as part of the company's long-term "Digital Unity" concept, which allows various unmanned systems to work together.

"Until now, we've had numerous unmanned aerial, land, and maritime vehicles. During this process, we added our unmanned aerial vehicle, the BULUT. The BULUT recently entered the Turkish Armed Forces inventory," he said.



Ataoglu explained that it can fly in swarm formation and carry out coordinated strikes giving it a distinct operational advantage.



"BULUT has a range of 80 kilometers (about 50 miles), but this can also be extended to 120-150 kilometers (74 to 93 miles)," Ataoglu told Anadolu. He added that it can conduct uninterrupted missions, surveillance, and reconnaissance for 7-8 hours, operating at altitudes ranging from 100 to 4,000 meters.



Explaining that they saw the scope of their needs expanded somewhat due to activities in the region after BULUT's entry into the inventory, Ataoglu said they've focused on using different types of kamikaze-style drones with their unmanned aerial vehicles, perhaps acting as relays, to a certain extent.

"Our primary goal is to perform missions with our drones, using image processing or remote control. After reaching this distance, by increasing the operational capability of our vehicle, acting as a communication relay. We will be the first to implement this concept in Türkiye," he noted.

Ataoglu said that the drone will soon be demonstrating its capabilities in real-world operations at various locations.

"It doesn't stop there; these systems can be used as a swarm, moving in a specific formation and attacking as a swarm based on specific dynamics," he explained.

"I can say that this translates into a distinct operational capability for us. We work with the Turkish Armed Forces and respond to their requests," Ataoglu added.

Ataoglu noted that Türkiye's vast border areas have prompted a focus on developing electronic warfare capabilities and systems to contend with enemy countermeasures.

"We've enhanced these platforms with our superior software capabilities, surpassing what we currently see. We've actually made them smarter. Therefore, we can use these platforms and systems independently of any GPS, meaning we now have full mobility in these systems, independent of various types of airborne suppression," he said.

"So, you can execute missions at any level, at any location. As you know, you may not be able to execute missions at any location or level in different regions under certain weather conditions, but with this system, you can take off and land as you wish from a 4-square-meter area without the need for a specific runway, performing any activity you want,"Ataoglu explained.

He added that the system does not require a fixed control center and can be launched from any location using a compact ground control station.

"Of course, our key factor here is our software capabilities within this system. Therefore, we've reached a point where I can say, 'In electronic warfare, we can operate without restricting ourselves or our systems," he said.

Ataoglu stressed that BULUT makes the work of security forces easier, especially in operational areas.

He said the system can monitor an area of up to 100 square kilometers, adding that with the BULUT: "It is now up to the discretion of the soldier in that region, that base area, or that battalion. With these systems, you can carry out instantaneous missions wherever and whenever you want. The purpose of these systems is to allow for more frequent use and use in different weather conditions. This is crucial for rapid action, because when you detect a dynamic or receive intelligence about it, you can quickly deploy it to the desired area within a timeframe of approximately five minutes."

Commenting on IDEF 2025, Ataoglu said this year's fair drew exceptional interest, especially from international delegations, reflecting the global recognition of Türkiye's defense industry.

He added that Havelsan is currently in talks with several countries and plans to announce new export deals following the fair.

Held across four venues — Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, WOW Hotel, and Atakoy Marina—IDEF 2025 runs for six days.

Organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, the event has Anadolu as its global communication partner.

This year's edition hosts top officials and delegations from 103 countries, with 44 nations represented with their own stalls, and over 900 Turkish and 400 international defense firms exhibiting.



