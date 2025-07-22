Turkish defense minister meets Belgian counterpart at IDEF 2025

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and his Belgian counterpart Theo Francken discussed strengthening of bilateral relations as they met at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The 17th edition of the six-day defense fair IDEF, starting on Tuesday, is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Atatürk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Ataköy Marina.

The event, organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communication partner.

"As two NATO allies, we exchanged views on what can be done to further advance our bilateral military relations as well as our cooperation in the defense industry," said Güler, who also met Francken at the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels on June 5.

He said they had a productive meeting in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, and agreed on further strengthening bilateral relations.

"I believe that the increased contacts between the two countries in recent times will contribute to the development of our relations in all areas," he added.

"I would like to express great pleasure at hosting my esteemed counterpart once again, and would also like to extend my greetings to the Belgian people on this occasion."