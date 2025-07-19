MKE to unveil new defense systems and naval gun export at IDEF 2025

Deputy General Manager of Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE), Tolga Çelik, spoke at a press briefing held at the Presidency of Defense Industries ahead of the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), scheduled for July 22–27.

Çelik stated that at the fair, visitors would see an MKE that not only showcases concept products offering solutions for the first time but also signs agreements with allies from nearly every continent.

PIRANA TO DEBUT AT IDEF WITH STAKEHOLDER

Çelik announced that the unmanned surface vessel PİRANA would be presented for the first time to all stakeholders at IDEF. He also shared details on other products to be featured at the fair.

Highlighting that MKE would showcase not only its new product range but also its transformation through process improvements and strategic corporate shifts, Çelik said:

"Among the products to be exhibited by MKE will be systems newly added to our capabilities. We will launch these products at the fair together with you. These include semi-automatic sniper rifles, turret-integrated weapon systems of various calibers, drone technologies, smart drone munitions, next-generation heavy-caliber ammunition propulsion systems, drone munitions, UAV fuzes, and the kamikaze drone family."

Çelik noted that MKE would present itself at IDEF as a company providing local and integrated solutions to layered drone defense systems, and added that domestically developed naval weapons, enhanced by 75 years of mass production experience and user feedback, would also be on display—offering superior performance over competitors.

"WE WILL SIGN AGREEMENTS WITH ALLIES FROM THREE CONTINENTS"

Emphasizing their IDEF 2025 motto, "Power Redefined – We're Here to Break Conventions", Çelik said:

"Last year, MKE made Turkey's first artillery export to Europe. This year, we will also conduct Turkey's first naval gun export at this fair. The country involved has asked us not to disclose its name, so we can't share it publicly. But we're proud to announce this milestone here. We'll also sign multiple agreements with allies from three continents—though we can't reveal all of them just yet."

He concluded by saying that MKE, fully owned by the Republic of Turkey, will continue to grow and strengthen both the nation and its allies.