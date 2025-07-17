WHAT ISRAEL HAS DONE IS A PROVOCATION AGAINST SYRIAS UNITY, SAYS OFFICIAL

What Israel has done is a provocation against Syria's unity, says official

Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, Press and Public Relations Advisor to the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry's Spokesperson, spoke on Thursday at a press briefing held in front of the Ömer Halisdemir monument at the Special Forces Command.

Commenting on Israel's airstrikes on the center of Damascus following its attacks on southern Syria, Aktürk described the attacks as a clear provocation targeting hopes for peace and stability in the region.

"After long-lasting sufferings, Syria has reached an important threshold towards living in peace and reintegrating with the international community. The historic opportunity must not be wasted; efforts to establish lasting peace and security need to be supported." Aktürk said.

"ISRAEL'S ATTACKS ARE AN APPROACH THAT DISREGARDS REGIONAL SECURITY"



Israel's attacks, which clearly violate international law, represent a dangerous approach that disregards regional peace and security and reveals an intent to spread conflicts. With a reckless and boundless attitude, Israel is dragging the entire region into instability and chaos. It must immediately put an end to its aggressive actions that could cause irreversible consequences in our near geography.

On the other hand, drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Aktürk stated: "A humanitarian disaster continues in Gaza, with the civilian population left to starve and mass killings ongoing. In this context, a fair and lasting peace process must be initiated, and humanitarian aid must be allowed uninterrupted access to Gaza. As Türkiye, we once again emphasize our continued support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and territorially intact State of Palestine within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

"OUR STANCE ON SYRIA IS CLEAR"



Sources from the Ministry of National Defense made the following remarks in response to questions about recent developments in Syria and Israel's attacks on Syria: "Our Turkish Armed Forces continue their determined fight against terrorist elements in northern Syria to ensure our country's security and prevent the establishment of a terrorist corridor along our borders.

Our stance on Syria is clear. Our goal is a safe, stable, and strong Syria with its territorial integrity and political unity preserved. The integration process between the new Syrian government and the terrorist organization SDF, as well as the recent clashes, are being closely and sensitively monitored. Our country supports all constructive processes aimed at establishing lasting stability and security in the region based on Syria's territorial integrity.

Israel's airstrikes targeting Syria jeopardize the steps toward peace and stability in the region. They are a provocation against Syria's unity and territorial integrity. Israel must put an end to its attacks, which violate international law and drive the region into chaos.

We have previously stated that we would provide all possible support to strengthen Syria's defense capacity and assist in its fight against terrorism if requested. There have been no adverse situations reported among our units and personnel present in Syria during Israel's airstrikes."

"4 MORE PKK TERRORISTS SURRENDERED IN THE LAST WEEK"



Aktürk emphasized that the Turkish Armed Forces continue their fight against all threats and dangers to national unity and the country's existence with determination and resolve, and provided updates on counter-terrorism efforts.

"Accordingly, in the past week, 4 more PKK terrorists who escaped from shelters in northern Iraq surrendered. Land search and sweep operations, as well as detection and destruction of caves, shelters, hideouts, mines, and improvised explosive devices, continue in operational areas including Operation Claw-Lock. In this context, a large number of weapons, ammunition, and various materials belonging to the terrorists were rendered unusable."







