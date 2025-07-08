More than 7,400 researchers benefited from Türkiye’s supercomputer

According to TÜBİTAK, TRUBA has been serving Türkiye for 22 years, providing high-performance computing (HPC) and data storage services for academic institutions, public organizations, and the private sector, forming the digital backbone of scientific and technological production.

TRUBA is not just a supercomputer but is considered a strategic infrastructure developed in line with Türkiye's goals of scientific and technological independence, international competitiveness, and digital transformation.

The system continues to grow and support the country's scientific output through sustainable technology investments. The number of users increased rapidly especially after the integration of the ARF supercomputer last year.

BUILDING TÜRKİYE'S COMPETITIVE POWER

This year, TRUBA became one of Türkiye's most comprehensive research infrastructures with 80,000 processor cores, 312 GPUs, and 14 petabytes of data storage. It enables critical work in many fields, from artificial intelligence to computational physics and climate modeling.

With a capacity equivalent to about 40,000 laptops, TRUBA speeds up research by completing calculations in a few hours that would take months on laptops.

To date, over 7,400 researchers have benefited from the system, with an average of 450 different users actively running processes weekly. With a monthly processing volume of 46 million core hours, TRUBA increases Türkiye's competitiveness in national and international projects.