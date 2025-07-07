Zelensky speaks with Trump about replacing envoy to US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed replacing the current ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, during his phone call with President Donald Trump on Friday, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The country's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is on a list of potential candidates to become Kyiv's envoy to Washington, alongside Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Energy Minister German Galushchenko, the report said, citing an unnamed source.

Zelensky had said on Saturday that his conversation with Trump last week was the best and "most productive" he has had to date, adding that the two leaders had discussed "several other important matters."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. Reuters could not immediately verify the Bloomberg report.









