Turkish President Erdoğan, Trump discuss regional, bilateral issues at NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Tuesday with US President Donald Trump at the NATO Summit in The Hague, where they discussed regional and global issues as well as bilateral ties.

President Erdoğan welcomed an Israel-Iran ceasefire "achieved through US President Trump's efforts" and called for lasting peace, an end to the Gaza crisis and dialogue on Ukraine, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During their meeting, President Erdoğan highlighted the strong potential for cooperation with the US in energy, investment and defense in particular, noting that advancing ties could help achieve a $100 billion trade target.

Both President Erdoğan and Trump underlined the importance of strengthening NATO's deterrence as leading allies in the Alliance.