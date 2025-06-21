OIC meeting in Istanbul focuses on Israel-Iran conflict

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke at the 51st Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Regarding Israel's attacks on Iran, Fidan stated that Israel's assaults are driving the region toward disaster.

He emphasized standing firm against oppression and called for an end to unlawful attacks.

Fidan said:

"As Türkiye, during our presidency, we will raise the voice of the Islamic world even higher, prioritize the establishment of global justice, and continue to stand firmly against oppression. Today, we hold this meeting in the midst of a crisis line stretching from Gaza to Iran, Lebanon to Yemen. The participation of many countries representing the Islamic world in these difficult times is a strong example of our solidarity. Israel, which continues genocide in Gaza and drenches all occupied lands in blood, is now attacking our neighbor Iran, pushing the region to the brink of total disaster. We will raise the voice of the Islamic world, prioritize global justice, and continue to stand firm against oppression."

"Türkiye will maintain its constructive and leading role"

Highlighting the importance of the meeting, Minister Fidan said Türkiye will continue to play a constructive and leading role, adding:

"The broad participation in our meeting shows our collective strength. In this turbulent period, Islam provides the urgently needed guidance for all of us. Türkiye will continue its constructive and leading role."