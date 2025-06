A handout photo made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (C-R) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (C-L) during a welcoming ceremony in Istanbul, Türkiye, 20 June 2025. (EPA Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is paying a working visit to Türkiye, in Istanbul.

Erdoğan welcomed Pashinyan with an official ceremony at Istanbul's Dolmabahçe Palace.

Following the ceremony, Erdoğan and Pashinyan presented their delegations to each other and headed to their meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan were also present at the reception.