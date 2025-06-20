Erdoğan and Merz talk Iran-Israel crisis and migration risks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

During the call, the conflict between Israel and Iran, bilateral relations, and regional issues were discussed.

President Erdoğan stated that resolving the nuclear disputes with Iran must happen at the negotiation table, and that the conflict triggered by Israel's attack on Iran has escalated the threat to regional security to its highest level.

Erdoğan emphasized that the spiral of violence sparked by Israeli attacks could harm the region and Europe, especially in terms of migration and the risk of nuclear leakage.

The President also said that Türkiye is making efforts to end the conflict and restore calm, and that these efforts will continue.