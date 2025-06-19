No rise in illegal border crossings following Israel-Iran conflict: Turkish National Defense Ministry

There has been no rise in illegal border crossings following the Israel-Iran clashes, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The Turkish Armed Forces will continue to take all necessary security measures proactively against possible migration movements, ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk said.

In the past week alone, five PKK terrorists fleeing hideouts in northern Iraq and Syria have surrendered, Akturk told reporters at a briefing in the capital, Ankara.

He added that a large number of weapons, ammunition, and various materials were seized in terrorist caves, shelters, and hideouts in Operation Claw-Lock and other operational areas, rendering them unusable.

Akturk stated that the Turkish Armed Forces continue their operations, search and sweep, and border security activities to ensure the country's peace, security, and stability.

PKK terrorists frequently hide out in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, to plan attacks on Türkiye's soil.

In recent years, Türkiye has been successful in defeating the terrorist PKK both at home and abroad, with an increasing number of PKK members abandoning the terror group and surrendering to Turkish forces. Such defectors could benefit from Türkiye's penal law.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK—listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU—has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





- ISRAEL DRIVING REGION INTO CHAOS

"As talks intensify regarding Iran's nuclear program, Israel has launched an unlawful attack against our neighbor Iran, once again jeopardizing regional stability and peace," Akturk said.

Condemning Israel's attacks targeting Iran, he noted that Israel's disregard for international law in its recent attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, and now Iran clearly reveals its intent to escalate conflicts.

He said that Israel's aggressive stance, which knows no boundaries, is driving the region into chaos and must immediately end its attacks, causing serious instability in the neighboring area.

"Israel must immediately cease rhetoric and attacks that would further escalate the conflict," Turkish National Defense Ministry sources also said, referring to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

The sources said reports of Israeli jets violating Turkish airspace during the first day of the airstrikes on Iran are inaccurate, emphasizing that from the outset, all air movements were closely monitored.

Upon the possibility of a potential airspace violation by Israeli jets, alert aircraft took off and began air patrol missions within Turkish airspace, the sources added.

The sources stressed that with the start of Israel's airstrikes, measures to protect "our airspace and borders have been intensified."

"Israel's aggressive policies towards Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran further destabilize the already fragile balances in the region," the sources further said.

The Turkish Armed Forces, one of the world's most modern, respected, and powerful armies, remain determined and capable of defending the country and its people now and in the future, the sources added.

- TÜRKİYE'S AIR DEFENSE

The ministry sources said that efforts to maintain Türkiye's air and missile defense as a multi-layered and comprehensive system are ongoing.

In addition to domestic radar and air defense systems, work continues to strengthen command and control capabilities. Measures are in place to ensure air defense units and weapon systems remain at the highest level of readiness, the sources added.





- TÜRKİYE'S BORDER SECURITY

Stating that the Turkish Armed Forces are on duty 24/7 with top-level technology and personnel to secure Türkiye's borders, the sources emphasized that there is no uncontrolled migration movement, and the claims are disinformation and that there is no data or official confirmation of any mass migration to the country.

Türkiye's capacity to ensure border security and respond to potential humanitarian crises is maintained at the highest level in coordination with relevant state institutions, the ministry sources stressed.

"Türkiye acts in a controlled and orderly manner as a country that supports regional stability and fulfills its humanitarian responsibilities," the sources added.





