Turkish, Russian presidents urge diplomacy amid rising Iran-Israel tensions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, as well as bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call on Monday, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the phone call, Erdoğan warned that the cycle of violence sparked by Israeli attacks on Iran threatens the security of the entire region, the directorate said in a statement.

Erdoğan said the Netanyahu government's disregard for law poses clear threat to international system, adding that the region cannot tolerate another war, the statement added.

From the very beginning, Ankara has prioritized diplomatic initiatives to stop the attacks, Erdoğan noted, emphasizing that the only way to resolve issues with Iran is through diplomacy, and that negotiations must resume without delay.

Erdoğan also stressed the importance of not allowing Israel's attacks against Iran to overshadow the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Putin also expressed the urgency of ending the conflict and opening space for diplomacy.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.