Fidan holds phone calls with Azerbaijani, Egyptian counterparts

On Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in crucial discussions with his Azerbaijani and Egyptian counterparts regarding Israel's recent attacks on Iran.

Published June 14,2025
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday discussed Israel's attacks on Iran with his Azerbaijani and Egyptian counterparts, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan held phone calls with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and discussed other regional developments as well.

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing over 104 people, including top military commanders and scientists, and injuring nearly 380 people.

According to reports, Iran responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel, killing three people and injuring over 170 others.