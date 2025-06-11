Turkish missile producer Roketsan inks defense deal with Indonesia

Turkish missile producer Roketsan has signed two contracts with Indonesian firm PT Republik Defence Indonesia.

The contracts included the ATMACA Anti-Ship Missile and a joint production initiative, Murat Ikinci, the chair of Roketsan, announced on X on Wednesday.

"These agreements mark a key step in boosting Indonesia's naval capabilities and advancing local defense industry development," he said.

The agreements were signed as part of defense event INDO Defense 2025 in the capital Jakarta.

Earlier Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also announced that Türkiye will export 48 fighter jets to Indonesia, in a record-breaking defense deal for the country.



