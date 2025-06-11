Gazi Yasargil,hailed as 'Brain Surgeon of the Century' passes away

Professor Dr. Gazi Yasargil, the legendary Turkish physician widely regarded as the founder of modern neurosurgery, died on Wednesday at the age of 99, Türkiye's health minister confirmed.

Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu announced the news on social media, expressing "great sorrow" over the passing of Yasargil, who was named "Top Brain Surgeon of the Century" by the American Association of Brain Surgeons.

"Throughout a life nearing a century, dedicated to science, he achieved countless accomplishments that served as an inspiration to us all," Memisoglu said on X. He pledged that Türkiye would work to preserve Yasargil's legacy.

Born in July 1925 in Diyarbakir, southeastern Türkiye, Yasargil began his medical education in 1943 at Friedrich Schiller University in Germany during World War II. He went on to revolutionize neurosurgery with pioneering techniques in microneurosurgery and the use of advanced surgical instruments.

Internationally celebrated for his innovation and teaching, Yasargil's honors included the prestigious recognition by the American Association of Brain Surgeons, which declared him "Brain Surgeon of the Century."

