TÜRKIYES SOM MISSILE HITS TARGET IN TEST, BOOSTING DEFENSE INDEPENDENCE

Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacır, announced that the long-range cruise missile SOM, developed by TÜBİTAK SAGE, successfully hit its target during a test launch with a domestic turbojet engine.

In a post on social media, Minister Kacır stated that with the long-range cruise missile developed by TÜBİTAK SAGE, which has superior features compared to its counterparts, Türkiye has minimized its dependence on foreign technologies.

In his post, Kacır said:

"Our national pride, SOM, hit its target perfectly in a test launch with its domestic turbojet engine. The domestic engine and components of SOM are not just a step in the National Technology Initiative, but the sweat poured day and night by thousands of our engineers and technicians, the endless passion of our scientists, and the limitless dreams of our youth. I congratulate all stakeholders who have worked for 'Fully Independent Türkiye.' We are proud, and we are ready for even greater victories."

"WITH OUR STRONG DEFENSE INDUSTRY, WE STAND BY OUR HEROIC ARMY"

In a statement on social media, the President of the Presidency of Defense Industries, Haluk Görgün, said: "SOM, which hit the target with full precision in the test launch with the domestic turbojet engine, is not just a technological achievement but also a determined step towards the ideal of an independent Türkiye."

Görgün congratulated all stakeholders involved, emphasizing that this victory belongs to TÜBİTAK, TÜBİTAK SAGE, Kale Jet Engines, ROKETSAN, and the engineers, technicians, and management team working on the project.

He pointed out that SOM's domestic engine is the result of patience, knowledge accumulation, and institutional cooperation, adding:

"This success is the product of years of collective effort, brains working tirelessly day and night, and those who are committed to the vision of 'fully independent defense industry.' With our strong defense industry, we stand by our heroic army. We are determined to enhance their strength on the battlefield by growing it at engineering desks, R&D laboratories, and test fields. We will continue to work tirelessly for a stronger Türkiye with independent technologies. Onward to more great successes in the future."