Turkish president sends Eid al-Adha greetings to Hajj pilgrims

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent Eid al-Adha greetings Thursday to Muslim pilgrims performing Hajj in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

President Erdoğan spoke by phone with Ali Erbaş, the head of Türkiye's Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), who was leading the prayer for Turkish pilgrims on the Day of Arafat, the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage.

During the call, Erdoğan extended his best wishes to the pilgrims and expressed hope that the prayers and worship of all Muslims undertaking Hajj would be accepted.

Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, marks the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca or Hajj, during which Muslims slaughter goats, sheep and other animals.

The Hajj pilgrimage is the fifth pillar of the Islamic faith which must be performed by all Muslims if financially viable at least once in their lives.

It includes several rituals meant to symbolize the essential concepts of the Islamic faith and to commemorate the trials of Prophet Abraham and his family.