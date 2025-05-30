Türkiye rises to 8th in global EV sales market

Türkiye became the world's eighth-largest market for electric vehicle (EV) sales last year, driven by a surge in domestic production, expanding charging infrastructure, and state-backed incentives.

Some 123,982 EVs were sold in Türkiye in 2024, according to data from UK-based research group New AutoMotive compiled by Anadolu. The country ranked seventh in April alone, with 11,173 units sold — overtaking several European nations including Norway and Italy.

New AutoMotive hailed Türkiye's momentum as a "success story," citing the continued growth in battery-electric vehicle (BEV) market share, which has remained above 10 percent for eight consecutive months.

Worldwide, EV sales hit a record for the month of April, with 977,000 units sold — up 29 percent year-on-year. China led the global market, accounting for 68 percent of sales, followed by the United States with 10 percent.

In Europe, Germany sold 45,354 EVs in April, followed by France with 25,882, the UK with 24,053, Belgium with 12,469, Türkiye with 11,173, Norway with 10,942, the Netherlands with 9,661, and Denmark with 9,561.

Türkiye's gains have made it the leading EV market among Mediterranean countries, surpassing Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia and Greece.

New AutoMotive data showed that Türkiye's EV sales outpaced Norway over the past 12 months. It is projected to overtake the Netherlands soon, which recorded 129,560 EV sales last year.

Türkiye's highest monthly sales came in December 2024, when 17,894 units were sold — placing the country sixth globally that month.

Ben Helmes, CEO of New AutoMotive, told Anadolu: "The Turkish EV market experienced a significant rise, a testament to its success story."

He attributed the growth to "the adoption of the country's domestic Togg EVs, proactive incentives by the government, the expansion of the charging infrastructure, and the current gas prices."

Helmes said he expects EV sales in Türkiye to maintain strong momentum in the coming months and years.





