‘We’re at a turning point’ in resolving Russia-Ukraine war, says Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday said that "we are at a turning point on the path to a diplomatic solution" in the Russia-Ukraine war through talks hosted in Istanbul.

"We hope that the talks held in Istanbul will lay the groundwork for a comprehensive ceasefire and, subsequently, a just and lasting peace," Fidan said at the Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Budapest, Hungary.

According to information obtained from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan called for deeper regional collaboration among Turkic states in an era when the "international system is unable to produce peace, stability, and justice."

He stressed that member states should act with a collective awareness, saying the Turkic world must strengthen cooperation with a sense of regional ownership.





- LONG-STANDING GEOPOLITICAL ISSUES

Further, Fidan reaffirmed support for Turkish Cypriots and Azerbaijan, saying: "In line with this approach, we believe it is our shared responsibility to stand in solidarity with the Turkish Cypriots, who have been subjected to unjust and inhumane isolations for decades.

"The TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus), which was accepted as an observer member of our Organization at the Samarkand Summit, is an inseparable part of our family assembly. On the issue of Karabakh, we will continue, as always, to stand firmly with dear Azerbaijan, together with the other OTS countries."

The minister also addressed the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and said: "The use of starvation as a weapon against the civilian population and the threat of deportation against Palestinians is unacceptable. For the establishment of regional peace and security, it is essential that the international community take effective and determined steps against Israel."

Speaking about Syria, Fidan pointed to progress achieved through Türkiye's diplomatic initiatives, particularly in encouraging the Syrian administration's engagement with regional and international actors. He called on OTS member states to continue supporting Syria during this transitional period.

The minister voiced his satisfaction at attending the summit and welcomed Hungary's hosting role.





