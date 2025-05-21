Turkish President Erdoğan meets leaders of countries in Hungary ahead of Turkic summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday met and spoke with leaders from other countries in Hungary, where they were attending a summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Erdoğan was welcomed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Budapest's Varkert Bazar, where he went for the summit.

Following his conversation with Orban, the Turkish president then met with Ilham Aliyev, his Azerbaijani counterpart.

Erdoğan and Aliyev spoke, and were later joined by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

After the meeting, the leaders went to the summit hall.