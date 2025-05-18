Turkish foreign minister to visit Serbia for bilateral, regional talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will make an official visit to Serbia on Monday, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan, the sources said, will be welcomed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and is also expected to meet his Serbian counterpart Marko Duric.

During the meetings, Fidan will express satisfaction with multifaceted cooperation between Türkiye and Serbia.

He will also highlight Türkiye's commitment to peace and stability in the Balkans and the importance of strengthening ties with Serbia in this context.

Fidan is expected to emphasize the need for a balanced and calm approach to the political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, while stressing the value of keeping dialogue open.

He will also underline the importance of regional unity in tackling shared challenges and the need to strengthen cooperation and solidarity across the region.