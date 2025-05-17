Erdoğan: Türkiye’s fight against terror succeeds through unity and state policies

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, "Our successes in the fight against terrorism were not only achieved through state policies, but also through the determination and solidarity of our people. This struggle has led us to the process of building a terrorism-free Türkiye."

Speaking to the press on the plane returning from Albania, where he attended the 6th Summit of the European Political Community, Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's vital role in ensuring Europe's security, prosperity, and stability. He shared updates on efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and underlined the importance of cooperation in achieving peace in the region.

Erdoğan also reiterated that all political and prejudiced obstacles to deeper cooperation should be removed for Europe to catch up with much-needed transformation. He called for stronger collaboration in fields like defense industry and security, stressing the need for collective action against terrorism.

On the issue of Gaza, Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye's ongoing humanitarian efforts and stressed that Israel's aggression must be stopped. He emphasized that a two-state solution remains the best path for lasting peace in the region.

Erdoğan also touched upon the recent approval of missile sales to Türkiye by the U.S. under CAATSA, expressing optimism for a smooth resolution of this process. He emphasized the importance of Türkiye-U.S. strategic cooperation in ensuring regional stability and addressing global challenges.

Erdoğan's comments reflect his commitment to resolving conflicts diplomatically and ensuring security both domestically and globally.