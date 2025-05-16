 Contact Us
News Türkiye US-Ukraine-Türkiye talks begin under Turkish Foreign Minister's leadership

US-Ukraine-Türkiye talks begin under Turkish Foreign Minister's leadership

A high-level trilateral meeting between Türkiye, the US, and Ukraine began in Istanbul on Friday, led by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The talks, focused on Ukraine-Russia peace, included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ukraine's top officials, and other key representatives.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published May 16,2025
Subscribe
US-UKRAINE-TÜRKIYE TALKS BEGIN UNDER TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTERS LEADERSHIP

Ahigh-level trilateral meeting between delegations from Türkiye, the US, and Ukraine started in Istanbul on Friday under the leadership of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The US was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, and Special Representative for Ukraine General Keith Kellogg.

Ukraine's delegation included Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

The trilateral dialogue is focused on Ukraine-Russia peace.