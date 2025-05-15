TURKISH PRESIDENTS MEETING WITH UKRAINIAN COUNTERPART CONCLUDES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara has ended.

The bilateral meeting and the inter-delegation working lunch, held behind closed doors at the Presidential Complex, lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The closed-door meeting was also attended by National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence Organization head İbrahim Kalın, and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, chief presidential advisor on foreign policy and security.

Zelensky arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday for a meeting with Erdoğan ahead of expected Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The plane carrying Zelensky landed at Ankara's Esenboğa Airport at 12.14 pm (0914GMT).

Zelensky was welcomed at the airport by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and officials who came to Türkiye for a NATO foreign ministers meeting in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

Earlier on X, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also said Erdoğan and Zelensky are expected to discuss the latest developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, addressing the situation from all angles.

During the visit, Erdoğan is also expected to stress Türkiye's call for an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations, he added.