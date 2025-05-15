Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin in Istanbul amid international attention

The world is focused on the Russia-Ukraine talks set to take place in Istanbul today. In response to Ukraine's call for a meeting between President Zelensky and President Putin, the Kremlin rejected the idea.

However, Putin appointed a delegation of high-ranking Russian diplomats and defense officials. Ukrainian President Zelensky arrived in Ankara to meet with President Erdoğan. On May 10, Russia responded to diplomatic calls by naming Türkiye as a key address for a solution and urged the start of negotiations.

President Zelensky immediately responded by inviting President Putin to a face-to-face meeting in Istanbul. As the peace table is set in Istanbul, Zelensky also arrived in Ankara to meet with President Erdoğan.

Ukrainian representatives for the talks in Istanbul have been confirmed. According to Ukrainian media, the delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Presidential Advisor Ihor Jovkva, and other officials.

The Russian delegation, which has arrived in Türkiye for the Istanbul talks, will be headed by Vladimir Medinskiy, President Putin's advisor. The delegation will include Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, General Staff Chief Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.Experts in the delegation include Alexander Zorin from the Russian General Staff, Yevgeniya Podobreyevskaya from the Presidential Department of Humanitarian State Policy, and others from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.

Medinskiy had also led the Russian delegation during talks in 2022.

U.S. participation is not expected at the Istanbul talks, but U.S. Secretary of State Rubio and Middle East Representative Witkoff are expected to arrive on Friday after the first round of talks.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, resulted in the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions by Russia, along with the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Despite heavy economic and military support from the U.S. and European countries to Ukraine, Russia faced severe sanctions.

After talks in Belarus, Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers met at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on March 10, 2022. Türkiye hosted both sides in Istanbul on March 29, 2022.

However, the peace efforts were marred by accusations of civilian killings in Bucha, leading to opposition from the U.K. and the U.S. Despite the escalation of violence, Türkiye continued its efforts for peace, eventually facilitating the signing of the Black Sea Grain Initiative Agreement with support from the United Nations (UN). President Erdoğan, a rare leader able to engage with both sides, maintained his offer to host and mediate peace talks. With Donald Trump's election as U.S. President, diplomacy regained momentum.

On May 11, President Putin proposed the unconditional resumption of direct negotiations, which had been cut off three years ago, in Istanbul on May 15, and requested President Erdoğan's hosting. The Ukrainian government responded positively, and the international community welcomed the Istanbul peace talks.