Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine war

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Antalya, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. (REUTERS)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on Wednesday discussed efforts to establish a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war and achieve lasting peace.

Fidan met with Sybiha in Antalya, southern Türkiye on the sidelines of an informal NATO foreign ministers meeting, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan underlined Türkiye's readiness to provide all kinds of support-including hosting mediation and peace talks, which is set to do in Istanbul on Thursday-to help achieve peace in Ukraine.

The meeting also covered preparations for a planned visit to Türkiye by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.