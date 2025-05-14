Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes in Mediterranean

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck in the Mediterranean Sea early Wednesday, according to Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake occurred 155.06 kilometers (96.3 miles) off the coast of Datça district in Türkiye's southwestern Muğla province, AFAD said.

It was at a depth of 20.41 kilometers (12.6 miles), it added.

Muğla Governor İdris Akbıyık said field scans are ongoing.

"No negative situation has been reported so far," Akbıyık said on X.

Separately, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said the earthquake did not cause any damage according to initial findings.

"Fieldwork continues," Kurum said on X.