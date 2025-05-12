Retail sales in Türkiye up 9.2% year-on-year in March

Türkiye's retail sales jumped 9.2% year-on-year in March, the statistical authority TurkStat said on Monday.

Trade sales volume also increased 10.8% in the month on a yearly basis, and wholesale trade sales rose 11.1%.

Food-drink-tobacco sales increased 8%, non-food sales rose 10.6% and automotive fuel sales posted an increase of 4.1%.

Sales via mail orders and the internet also increased 3% year-on-year.

On a monthly basis, retail sales contracted by 1.4%, trade sales and wholesale sales were up 5% and 8.1%, respectively.





